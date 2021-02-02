TBI issues AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Robertson Co. girl possibly with 44-year-old man

Authorities said that Faith Threet is White with brown hair and brown eyes, is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl from Robertson County on Friday. The county is in Middle Tennessee.

They said that Faith Noel Threet is White with brown hair and brown eyes, is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. They said that she was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black mud boots and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities also said that she has a known medical condition, but did not say what it was.

They also said Faith could be with Kevin Dennis Pitt, 44, in the Adairville, Kentucky area. Pitt is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court on several charges.

They said Pitt has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'7" tall. They said he weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Faith's location or the location of Pitt should call RCSO at 615-382-6600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.