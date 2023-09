The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 9-year-old Carmen Acosta on Sunday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: Carmen Acosta has been found safe in Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

UPDATE: Carmen Acosta has been located in Knoxville and is safe. As always, thank you for sharing! #TNAMBERAlert 3/3 pic.twitter.com/XZH9AV8RVR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 3, 2023

--

PREVIOUS

TBI issued an Amber Alert for 9-year-old Carmen Acosta on Sunday on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to TBI, Carmen Acosta was last seen late Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road in Jefferson City.