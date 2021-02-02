TBI issues AMBER Alert for Madisonville 4-year-old who may be with non-custodial father

The TBI said the boy's non-custodial father has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert late Tuesday night for a missing 4-year-old boy from Madisonville.

The TBI said Matthias Noah Anderson was last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red shirt and no shoes and may be in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with a TN tag DRY381.

According to the TBI, the boy may be with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The TBI said Tristan Anderson is seen below. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (423) 442-1212.