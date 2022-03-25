TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old not seen since Feb. 27, non-custodial father possibly in Nashville facing charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sharles Lumpkin Jr. faces kidnapping and domestic assault charges.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 1-year-old child from Franklin who has been missing since Feb. 27.

They said Aziah Lumpkin is a Black infant who weighs around 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said his non-custodial father is facing charges related to Aziah's disappearance.

They said Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, faces especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault charges in connection with the disappearance. They said he weighs around 147 pounds and is around 6'1" tall. They also said he is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said they did not know any possible direction they were traveling in, but the investigation revealed Sharles could be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information about their location should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840.