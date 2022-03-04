Missing 13-year-old found safe

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI report that Alexis Smiley has been found safe and William Nicholson is in custody.
According to Loudon County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted by a 911 call of the whereabouts of Alexis and Nicholson.
LCSO Patrol and CID Units took Nicholson into custody and will be transporting him to the Loudon County Detention Facility where he will be held pending bond.
Original: TBI has issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley in Loudon County. Alexis is described as 5’2”, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to authorities, Alexis was last seen leaving her home with William Tyler Nicholson on March 3 around 4:30 p.m. Nicholson is 22-years-old, 5’8”, 167 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. Nicholson is wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff's Office for aggravated kidnapping.
Authorities believe that Alexis and Nicholson are travelling in a silver 2004 Nissan Titan 4-door truck with TN license plate BFV 8107.
Anyone with information about the location of either Alexis or Nicholson are urged to call 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.