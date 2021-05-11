TBI: Missing 6-month-old girl found safe in Montgomery County

Officials said that Lilybet Boyd, 6 months old, was last seen Tuesday wearing pink pajamas.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): Officials said that Lilybet Boyd was found safe in Montgomery County after authorities found the vehicle mentioned in the AMBER Alert.

Thank you for joining us in holding out hope for this kind of a resolution!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sMYAybj0oP — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 12, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-month-old girl from Roane County on Tuesday.

They said that Lilybet Boyd was last seen Tuesday wearing pink pajamas. They also said that she could be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer with a temporary Tennessee tag — QGJ88B1. They also said a Carmax tag could be on the front of the car.

The TBI said that she is 16 pounds and 25" tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She went missing from a home in Oliver Springs, according to a release from officials.

Anyone with information about Lilybet's location should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

More information about Lilybet or where she could be was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.