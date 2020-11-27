TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Greene Co. 3-year-old

Zella is 3’6” and 50 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots, TBI said.

GREENE COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Zella Linklater from Greene County.

Zella was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, which is in Greene County, according to TBI.

Zella is 3’6” and 50 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots, TBI said.

If you have seen Zella or have information regarding her whereabouts, TBI said to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.

You can find a printable version of the poster with information about Zella can be found here: https://bit.ly/3nZVTTZ