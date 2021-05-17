TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old from Nashville

Officials said that Jaycee Gilliland is around 4'11" tall, weighs around 127 pounds and has brown hair dyed orange.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 12-year-old from Nashville Monday night.

They said that Jaycee Gilliland is around 4'11" tall and weighs around 127 pounds. Officials also said that she has brown hair dyed orange with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Gilliland's location should call the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600, or call TBI 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Additional information about Gilliland or details about her disappearance were not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.