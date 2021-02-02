TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in Claiborne County

Officials said that Erica Gamerdinger was last seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on Wednesday for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in Claiborne County.

They said Erica Gamerdinger was last seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park and that the alert was issued on behalf of the National Park Service and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a navy blue floral shirt and denim shorts, according to authorities.

Gamerdinger is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 100 pounds, according to officials. Officials said they believe she is still in Claiborne County.

Additional information about her was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.