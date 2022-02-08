x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 14-year-old girl from Putnam County

Officials said Jazmine Christianna White has been missing out of Cookeville since Feb. 6 and may not have her medication.
Credit: TBI

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Putnam County on Tuesday.

They said Jazmine Christianna White has been missing out of Cookeville since Feb. 6 and said she has a medical condition, but may not have her medication.

They said Jazmine is bi-racial and around 5'6" tall and weighs around 181 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about her location should call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 14 y/o Jazmine Christianna White on behalf of the Putnam County TN Sheriff...

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Related Articles

Credit: TBI

In Other News

Continued dry and mild the rest of the week