TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 14-year-old girl from Putnam County

Officials said Jazmine Christianna White has been missing out of Cookeville since Feb. 6 and may not have her medication.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Putnam County on Tuesday.

They said Jazmine Christianna White has been missing out of Cookeville since Feb. 6 and said she has a medical condition, but may not have her medication.

They said Jazmine is bi-racial and around 5'6" tall and weighs around 181 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about her location should call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.