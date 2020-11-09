TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 15-year-old girl from Mt. Juliet

Officials said they need help to find Kaylee Collins, 15, from Mt. Juliet. She is around 5'4" and weighs around 145 pounds with green eyes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Thursday night for a missing 15-year-old girl from Mt. Juliet.

They said that Kaylee Collins is 5'4" and weighs around 145 pounds. They also said that she has green eyes and brown hair that was dyed purple. A picture in an alert they posted on Twitter also showed her wearing glasses.

She was last heard from at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to Mt. Juliet Police. She was also last seen wearing a white shirt, light blue shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information about her location should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.