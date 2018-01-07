TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert in East Tennessee for a 2-year-old girl Saturday evening.

Authorities are searching for Brooklyn Galusha, 2, of Whitwell. They say they believe she is with her non-custodial grandmother, Crystal Yvonne Witt, who now faces charges of custodial interference by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Brooklyn is about three feet tall and has brown, curly hair and hazel eyes. Witt, 43, is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5'4" tall.

The TBI is urging people who sees either Witt or Galusha at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

