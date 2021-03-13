TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Chattanooga 17-year-old

Officials said that Caniya Long is a Black minor and is around 5'11" and 290 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Friday evening for Caniya Long, from Chattanooga.

They said that Long is a 17-year-old girl with a known medical condition and that she may not have her medication. She is Black and around 5'11" and 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI did not have a last known clothing description and did not say where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her location should call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 6980-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.