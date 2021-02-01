TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Hamilton County 14-year-old

Emilee Chyann Parker is 5’2”, approximately 123 pounds, and has blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old Hamilton County girl.

The family of Emilee Chyann Parker, 14, reports she was last seen at her residence on Chad Road in Harrison on Friday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

