The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding an endangered 17-year-old girl from Memphis who disappeared more than a month ago.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Helm Thursday.

According to the TBI, she was last seen Sept. 1. The TBI said she has a known medical condition and is without her medication.

Investigators are also searching for another child from Memphis who disappeared the same day, 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon. The TBI said investigators believe the two may be together or may have been together at one point in the month they've been missing.

Anyone with information on either is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 528-2274 or the TBI at 1-800 TBI-FIND.