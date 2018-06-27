The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing teenager from Sparta.

Shayna Marie Bumbalough, 16, was last seen around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in Sparta, according to the TBI.

She has possibly been involved in a car crash and authorities said she may need medical attention.

Shayna is 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white tank top, a gray hoodie and carrying a FOX brand backpack.

Anyone who sees Shayna is asked to call White County dispatch at 931-738-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

