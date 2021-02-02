TBI issues SILVER Alert for man missing from Greene County

Officials said 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes was last seen on June 22 wearing a black "Roll Tide" t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a SILVER Alert for 34-year-old Jimmy Aytes on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said he was last seen on June 22 wearing a black "Roll Tide" t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Jimmy is 6’1” and weighs 262 lbs, according to the TBI. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

TBI said Jimmy has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

If you have information on Jimmy Aytes, you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (423) 798-1800.