TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 55-year-old man from Sevier County

John Hancock was last seen on Aug. 13 in the area of Otto Williams Road in Cosby, according to officials.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for John Hancock from Sevier County on Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen on Aug. 13 in the area of Otto Williams Road in Cosby, TBI said. They said he may be traveling on a blue Polaris 4-wheeler, pictured below.

Hancock has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to officials.