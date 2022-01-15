TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 64-year-old Cocke County woman

Authorities said Kathryn Bruce has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old Cocke County woman on Saturday. They said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without help.

Authorities said Kathryn Bruce was last seen at her home in Hartford, Tennessee, on January 6. They said she is a White woman who stands around 5'5" tall and weighs around 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They also said she could be driving in a 2009 gray Honda Civic with Tennessee license plates — 2DP2661.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office at 423-623-6004, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.