TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Greene Co. 79-year-old who may be in North Carolina

The TBI said Walter Piece has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safety. If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Greene County on Monday night.

The TBI said Walter Pierce, 79, left his home around 8:15 a.m. Monday driving a white 2013 Buick Encore with the Tennessee plate 5DP2303. The vehicle has an Air Med sticker next to the license plate, the TBI said.

Authorities said they believe Pierce may be in North Carolina in the area of Kernersville or Winston-Salem.

Agents said he has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return home safely without assistance.