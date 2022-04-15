TBI: Jellico officer and Anderson County deputies shoot and kill man after pursuit

Upon approaching the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, officers fired shots at the driver, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after law enforcement officials shot him after a pursuit late Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., an officer with the Jellico Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit that started in Whitley County, Kentucky, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75, crossing into Anderson County. The Jellico officer and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed near the Racoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, the TBI said.

TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in Knox County.



The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident, the TBI said.

The TBI is working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General Charme Allen.