TBI: Knoxville woman indicted on theft and TennCare fraud charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tennessee — A Knoxville woman is facing TennCare fraud and identity theft charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Medicaid Fraud Control Divison and the Tazewell Police Department.

The TBI said they began investigating Lisa Odom, 42, back in March of 2018.

At the time, Odom worked as a non-medical home caregiver for a Knoxville business, according to TBI's release.

According to the TBI, its investigation found that between January 2018 and March 2018, Odom submitted false time sheets for care she did not give three clients in Claiborne Co.

The TBI also said Odom forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted to get money.

On Friday, the Claiborne Co. Grand Jury indicted Odom, charging her with three counts of TennCare Fraud and three counts of Identity Theft.