TBI looking for endangered 8-year-old boy from Franklin

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on Thursday for 8-year-old Paul Lyle Sykes.

Officials said that he was last seen on Thursday at around 11:45 a.m. and the alert was sent out at around 8 p.m. later that day. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and is around 4'3", weighing around 75 pounds.

They said that Sykes could be with Bethany Triplett, a 39-year-old woman. She has blond hair, green eyes and is around 5'8" and around 130 pounds. She has a warrant for custodial interference, officials said. TBI also said that they could be in a black Toyota Avalon with the tag "7W6 3D7."

Anyone with information about Sykes' location should call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.