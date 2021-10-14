TBI looking for missing 80-year-old from Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI has issued a silver alert for 80-year-old Gary Long. He is missing from Blount County.
According to TBI, Long is 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and may be traveling in a blue Ford Escape with TN tag 8V8-0D8.
TBI also says that Long has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
Anyone with information about Long's whereabouts is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Blount County Sheriff's Office at (865) 273-5120.