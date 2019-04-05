NEW MARKET, Tenn. — TBI has arrested a New Market police officer and charged him with solicitation of a minor.

43-year-old Joseph Ray Miller was taken into custody Friday night. He is booked at the Jefferson County Jail. Bond will be set at his next court appearance.

A joint investigation with Special Agents from the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies led to Miller's arrest.

During the course of a four-week investigation, agents developed information that indicated Miller attempted to arrange through an adult to engage in sexual activity with a female under the age of 13. The investigation revealed Miller intended to pay money to the juvenile for engaging in the act, and to the adult for making the arrangement.

On Friday night, TBI Agents, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol,