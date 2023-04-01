TBI releases annual study on law enforcement-related deaths

The study was separated into three sections: Deadly Use of Force, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths (ARNFD) and Deaths in Custody (DCRA).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an extensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that happened in the state in 2022.

The study was separated into three sections: Deadly Use of Force, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths (ARNFD) and Deaths in Custody (DCRA).

The study also contains information related to "deaths that happened in the presence of law enforcement" or "deaths that occurred while in custody, such as in jail or prison."

Deadly Use of Force

In 2022, a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with five incidents reported in both April and December, according to the report from TBI.

Six of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents happened in a residence. 19, however, were reported to have occurred on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street.

Another aspect of deadly use of force incidents is the initial contact type. According to the report, the most commonly reported initial contact type was "response to unlawful or suspicious activity." After that, the most common type was "traffic stop."

The use of force by age revealed that the largest reported age group was 35-44 years old, which doubled the rate of the following two most commonly reported age groups, 25-34 and 45-54, TBI said.

Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths (ARNFD)

This section looks at deaths that happened in police presence but are not related to the use of force by a law enforcement official.

Of the law enforcement-related deaths reported in 2022, only one death met the ARNFD, according to TBI. The initial contact with the individual was reported as a "traffic/vehicle stop." It was also reported that the individual was a 41-year-old Black man.

The cause of death was reported as suffering from an overdose after the ingestion of narcotics while in police custody, according to the report. The individual was reported as being "unarmed and showing no resistance to arrest/detainment."

Deaths in Custody (DCRA)

244 deaths were reported across 41 correctional facilities. The highest number of deaths, 30, in custody happened in February, according to TBI. The number with the fewest number of reported deaths in custody was in September with 11.

Looking at DCRA incidents by cause of death, the most commonly reported cause was "illness, excluding AIDS-related deaths," according to the report. The second most commonly reported cause was "accidental alcohol/drug intoxication."

Since the most commonly reported cause of death was illness, the most commonly reported location of death was in a medical center outside of a jail facility.

The study also mentioned the legal status of the decedent at the time of death. The majority of them had the status of "in prison," with the other large group being "jail - not convicted."