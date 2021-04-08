TBI: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, investigators searching for red Toyota truck

Authorities said that they were continuing to search for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they are continuing to look into the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Authorities said that they are searching for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed. They said that investigators learned a truck matching the description was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either June 14 or June 15.

They said a photo of what the truck may look like has circulated on social media, along with claims that the truck had been found. Police emphasized that those claims are not accurate and the photo was not released by authorities.