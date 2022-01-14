TBI searching for missing 6-year-old boy from Tellico Plains in Monroe County

Authorities said that 6-year-old Elijah Kensinger is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 55 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Tellico Plains early Friday morning.

They said Elijah Kensinger is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 55 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper as well as orange and black sneakers.

Officials said he went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains Thursday afternoon and hadn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-1212 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.