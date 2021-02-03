TBI searching for missing 67-year-old from Hancock Co. last seen heading to church Saturday

Hancock County authorities said she was heading to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service and hasn't been seen since.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding a missing woman from Hancock County.

According to the TBI, 67-year-old Brenda Howard was last seen leaving her home in the Horton Ford area around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 27. Hancock County authorities said she was heading to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.

The TBI said she may be traveling in a red 2010 Lexus RX5 with a Tennessee tag 4F59H2.

Anyone that has seen Brenda or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI FIND with information.