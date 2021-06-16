TBI searching for missing 9-month-old girl from Smyrna believed to be with non-custodial mother

Officials said 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omegal could be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for a missing 9-month-old girl from Smyrna, in Middle Tennessee, Wednesday night.

They said 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. She is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference, according to officials.

Officials said Nichelle is 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

Officials also said they could be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with a Tennessee license plate — "DGK 392."

Anyone with information about the location of Nichelle or Nyx should reach out to TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.