TBI: Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Anderson Co. Man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Charlie Wayne Bowen.
Police say Bowen has a medical condition that may keep him from being able to return home safely without help. He is described as a white man with blue eyes, grey hair and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police believe he is wearing khaki pants and a red shirt. He was reported missing from his Anderson County home Sunday, July 31st around 4:30 p.m. He was driving a gray 2009 Dodge Ram with Tennessee registration. The license plate is 803BBXW. There is a silver diamond plate toolbox in the bed of the truck.
His truck was last seen on Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street in Knoxville.
If you have information about where Bowen may be you can contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (865) 457-2414 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.