TBI: Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Anderson Co. Man

Police are looking for a man that went missing from his home on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Charlie Wayne Bowen.

Police say Bowen has a medical condition that may keep him from being able to return home safely without help. He is described as a white man with blue eyes, grey hair and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police believe he is wearing khaki pants and a red shirt. He was reported missing from his Anderson County home Sunday, July 31st around 4:30 p.m. He was driving a gray 2009 Dodge Ram with Tennessee registration. The license plate is 803BBXW. There is a silver diamond plate toolbox in the bed of the truck.

His truck was last seen on Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street in Knoxville.