TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Harriman man

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Earl Eugene Foster who is missing out of Harriman.

He is an 87-year-old white male, 5'8'', with blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser with TN tag 254DD04, according to TBI.

TBI said Foster has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

The last known contact with Foster was at 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 1 and his debit card was used between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Robbinsville, NC on Oct. 2, TBI said.

Anyone who has seen Foster, or the car, should call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or contact the Harriman Police Department at 865-354-8045.