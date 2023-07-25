x
TBI issues Silver Alert for 82-year-old man missing from Sullivan County

TBI said John Hammond, 82, has a medical condition and could be driving a 2015 maroon Honda CRV with a Tennessee license plate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for an 82-year-old man missing out of Sullivan County.

They said John Hammond has a medical condition that could make it harder for him to return home safely without help. They said he could be driving a 2015 maroon Honda CRV, with a Tennessee tag — "261BHDK."

Anyone who has information about his location or who spots the vehicle should reach out to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330. People can also call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

