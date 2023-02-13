TBI: Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing from Sevierville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Carl Palmer, 74, could be driving in a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger-side window.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday they issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man on behalf of the Sevierville Police Department.

They said Carl Palmer could be driving in a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger-side window. They said the car had a Tennessee license plate with the tag "036BGBH."

They said Palmer is around 5'10" tall and weighs around 185 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

They also said he has a condition that could impair his ability to return safely.

TBI said anyone with information about his location should reach out to the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506. They can also reach out to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.