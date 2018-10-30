The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has still not hired an additional ten agents approved by the legislature months ago, signaling a shortage of staff in the midst of a drug epidemic and during a time when the agency is being asked to investigate more officer-involved shootings.

On a media tour of the agency's Knoxville crime lab, TBI officials said the agency has seen a more than 40 percent increase in submission to its three labs across the states.

"We could use a lot more agents, especially when we’re faced with a problem like we are with the opioid epidemic," TJ Jordan, the assistant director of the drug intelligence unit said.

"We’re very excited about the 10 agents the legislature gave us and the governor signed off on. But the fact of the matter is that really doesn’t get us up to capacity," he said.

He said the delay in hiring comes because of the agency's hiring process that takes time to ensure the organization gets "the right people to do the right job."

Right now, TBI has 46 agents in the field. It has been approved for ten additional agents.

Those agents will help across TBI's operations, including its drug investigations.

The most common drugs TBI seizes are meth and cocaine, Jordan said, but among the most dangerous is the opioid Fentanyl.

"Everybody’s heard about it. Everybody knows what it is," he said of Fentanyl. "Everybody knows some of it’s analogs. You don’t need but a little bit a grain or two of salt or sugar to make you horizontal and potentially be dead," Jordan said.

