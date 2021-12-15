TBI still looking for answers in Summer Wells' disappearance, around 6 months later

Investigators said they are working with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office to follow leads and find answers about Summer Wells' disappearance.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — In June, a 5-year-old girl disappeared in Hawkins County. Her name was Summer Wells, and the mystery of her disappearance has grabbed the attention of people across the country.

Her parents appeared on Dr. Phil to talk about the disappearance. Thousands of dollars were raised to reward anyone who reported information about what happened. Rumors spread on social media as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continued searching the area, looking for any clue about what happened to her.

Around 6 months later, the TBI posted an update on their Twitter page. In it, they vowed to continue following every lead and said they would not stop working alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office to find Summer Wells.

Investigators said they executed several search warrants, collecting all potential evidence. They said they also spoke with all known members of the Wells family, sometimes more than once. They also spoke with neighbors, acquaintances and people working in the area when she disappeared.

"At this time, there is no evidence that she was abducted," said Leslie Earhart, who works with the TBI. "However, all avenues continue to be explored including foul play and the very real possibility that she wandered off and became lost in the mountains and rough terrain surrounding her home."

The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said. They again urged anyone with credible information about Summer Wells to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. She was around 3' tall and weighed around 40 pounds at the time of her disappearance, according to officials.

She was also last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and may not have been wearing any shoes.