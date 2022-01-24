TBI: Man in custody in connection to death of Robertson County deputy

An unidentified man was arrested in connection with the death of Robertson County Sheriff's Office deputy Savanna Puckett.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a man after trying to execute a search warrant in Smyrna on Monday morning.

Various law enforcement agencies were on Odom Court all Monday morning as part of "an ongoing investigation." Around 11:30 a.m., TBI did say an unidentified man was arrested in connection with the death of Robertson County Sheriff's Office deputy Savanna Puckett.

A deputy found Puckett shot and dead inside her home on fire on Sunday evening.

The TBI is the leading investigating agency, and they are working with their "counterparts in Rutherford County" at this time. SWAT was also on the scene.