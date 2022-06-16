TBI set to release sexual assault kit tracking system

The system would give sexual assault survivors updates on their kits from when the sample is taken to when TBI processes the kit, and after.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its new website tracking sexual assault kits would be live starting on July 1. The agency said on its website that it is in the process of enrolling agencies across the state into the program.

This new system, called SAMSTrack, would allow sexual assault survivors to "anonymously track the location and status" of their kit, through final storage or destruction, according to the TBI website.

Right now, sexual assault survivors in Tennessee don't have any means to track their kit until it's processed.

"It's just kind of crickets, silence, waiting," said Catherine Oaks, the Director of Victim Services at the McNabb Center.

The TBI said, on average, it takes 35.2 weeks to get evidence in sex offenses at their Knoxville Crime Processing lab, because of factors like manpower and the amount of evidence submitted by law enforcement agencies.

Oaks said during that time, it's tough for the survivors who feel like they're in the dark.

"You've experienced the most, or one of the most traumatic events of your life," Oaks said. "That's not needed from someone that's already experienced such a traumatic event."

Oaks said the lack of information causes emotional distress and anxiety for survivors.

While the new system wouldn't affect the return times on sexual assault kits, it would provide updates on how far along they are in the process. Oaks said she thinks that would help.

"This is going to be just a wonderful thing for survivors," said Oaks. "To give them an opportunity to go in and look for themselves in this tracking system."

There are three rape and sexual assault centers in East Tennessee. The Avalon Center in Crossville, the Safe Haven Center in Knoxville, and the Sexual Assault Crisis Center of East Tennessee, run by the McNabb Center.

At the Sexual Assault Crisis Center of East Tennessee, Oaks said survivors don't have to use all of the resources available. They are not required to submit a rape kit or file a police report.