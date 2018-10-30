The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not yet hired an additional ten agents approved by the legislature months ago, but a spokesperson said the agency is working to do so.

On a media tour of the agency's Knoxville crime lab, TBI officials said the agency has seen a more than 40 percent increase in submission to its three labs across the state, in the midst of a drug epidemic and during a time when the agency is being asked to investigate more officer-involved shootings.

"We could use a lot more agents, especially when we’re faced with a problem like we are with the opioid epidemic," TJ Jordan, the assistant director of the drug intelligence unit said.

"We’re very excited about the 10 agents the legislature gave us and the governor signed off on. But the fact of the matter is that really doesn’t get us up to capacity," he said.

He said the delay in hiring comes because of the agency's hiring process that takes time to ensure the organization gets "the right people to do the right job."

A TBI spokesperson said money for the additional agents wasn't appropriated until July 1 of this year and that the agency is "moving as quickly as we can to bring the additional staff on board."

The TBI has been approved for ten additional agents who will help across TBI's operations, including its drug investigations.

A legislative task force issued a report in September 2017 saying the TBI should hire 25 new agents, among other recommendations.

The most common drugs TBI seizes are meth and cocaine, Jordan said, but among the most dangerous is the opioid Fentanyl.

"Everybody’s heard about it. Everybody knows what it is," he said of Fentanyl. "Everybody knows some of its analogs. You don’t need but a little bit a grain or two of salt or sugar to make you horizontal and potentially be dead," Jordan said.

This story has been updated to reflect additional context from the TBI.

