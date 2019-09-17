ONEIDA, Tennessee — We all depend on them every day – power lines.

There's a growing national demand for electrical line workers who can build and maintain some of the main staples of our utility system.

It isn't always the most stable job, but Noah Pierce has high hopes for a stable career.

"It gets a little wobbly up here with two people," Pierce said, describing what it's like at the top of the pole.

"It's great, I love it," he added.

He's a part of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology's Power Line Construction and Maintenance program.

He's learning how to climb, build and maintain power lines.

"It's really amazing how it ticks and how it works and flows, and all you different voltages like transformers and stuff, how it reduces it down in voltage and puts it in your house," Pierce said. "It's really kind of crazy how it works."

Pierce, 18, is part of a class of men looking to fill a growing nationwide demand for electrical line workers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the demand for electrical line workers is expected to grow by 9% through 2022.

Darrell Evans is the lead instructor for the program.

"There is a shortage of linemen in this country," Evans said. "Guys my age are dropping off the end, so we need to bring more young guys in."

Evans said students have the ability to pay using scholarship money at TCAT, often making the program cheaper than private programs.

"Your Pell Grants, your Tennessee Promise--it can all be used here to pay for this program," Evans said.

They're paying to learn the skills – but most importantly, how to stay safe doing it.

Pierce said the sky's the limit for his career plans.

"I'm going to try to find me a good company to work for," Pierce said. "I may leave here and stay gone for 7, 8 years, or I may luck out and find somewhere here to work. But whatever comes up, I'll take it. I'm not afraid to go and chase stuff."

To learn more about the TCAT Power Line Construction and Maintenance program, head to its website.