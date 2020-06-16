TDOC employee charged with smuggling contraband into Morgan County prison

Kevin Wilson, 42, also faces charges of possession/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A now former state Department of Correction employee is accused of smuggling in contraband to the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

Kevin Wilson, 42, faces the contraband charge as well as possession/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TDOC has fired him, according to a release from Robert Reburn, East Tennessee Region public information officer.

Agents with the department's Office of Investigations & Compliance received a tip that Wilson was "dropping off packages for inmates," according to Reburn. Department agents and prison internal affairs officers investigated.

They searched Wilson on June 11, according to Reburn.

"During a search, K-9 Argo alerted on Wilson’s vehicle. After being questioned by special agents, Wilson admitted to bringing in multiple packages containing cell phones and marijuana," according to the release.

It's a felony to bring in contraband to a state prison.