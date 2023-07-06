TDOE: Around 16% of Knox Co. students who retook TCAP exam passed proficiency threshold

According to data from the state, around 52% of students who were eligible to retake the exam chose to do so.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released data about the number of students who decided to retake the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam on Wednesday.

They said in Knox County, around 51.7% of students who were eligible to retake the exam chose to do so. Of those students, around 16.2% of students passed the proficiency threshold and could advance to the fourth grade without having to go through additional steps.

The results of this test determine whether or not a third-grade student is meeting grade-level expectations. Those that score "approaching" or "below" grade level expectations by law are at risk of retention. Students that "exceed" or "meet" those expectations do not face retention.

Around 7.4% of Knox County Schools students moved from being "below" to "approaching" expectations, meaning they will need to choose between going through summer school now or tutoring next year in order to advance to the fourth grade without facing retention.

KCS previously said around 1,600 students scored below the proficiency line on the initial TCAP exam.

A timeline showing the window families have to appeal the scores is available on the TDOE's website. Generally, they have between May 30 and June 30 to submit an appeal.

Families should receive their final retention notification on June 24 if they did not participate in summer camp or opt for tutoring during the fourth grade. Families that chose to either go through summer camp but did not meet expectations there, such as maintaining a good attendance record, will receive a final retention notification on July 14.