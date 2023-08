TDOT said the crash included seven vehicles. The number of people involved is unknown at this time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, on Tuesday around 7:04 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash occurred on westbound Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive.

According to TDOT, the left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more.