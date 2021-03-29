TDOT crews to repair I-640 potholes starting tonight

Weather permitting they will also be working Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week, according to Nagi.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville area interstates have taken a beating in recent days because of our heavy rainfall.

To address some of the worst potholes, crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be out on repair duty starting Monday night after rush hour, according to area TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi.

Patching work will focus on Interstate 640, Nagi said.

"Weather permitting they will also be working Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week," according to Nagi.

The work frequently requires the full shutdown of at least one lane, so drivers need to pay attention and use caution, Nagi said.

TDOT workers put themselves at risk while out on active roadways doing repairs.

Potholes usually show up after a particularly harsh bout of winter weather and after the area sees heavy rain. Knoxville sees constant and heavy tractor-trailer traffic, which can aggravate the problem.