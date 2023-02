Traffic was backed up on I-640 East past Millertown Pike Friday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a vehicle blocked traffic Friday evening on Interstate 640 East after flipping across the road.

TDOT reported the incident around 3:20 p.m. near Rutledge Pike and the I-40 split, saying the incident happened in the construction zone.

Crews were able to lift the truck back up on its wheels, but had to stop traffic on the interstate to do so.