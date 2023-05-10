x
TDOT: I-75 Southbound back open in Monroe County due to crash

According to TDOT, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-75 near Cedar Valley Road.
Credit: Wbir

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported on Wednesday afternoon that I-75 Southbound in Monroe County was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash just before 1:00 p.m. on I-75 near Cedar Valley Road, just outside of Sweetwater. TDOT confirms that the crash involved a tractor-trailer. 

The crash caused a significant backup on I-75 South. By 4 p.m., TDOT said that the lanes were back open, according to their SmartWay tool.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

