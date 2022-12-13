TDOT shares what you should have in your car as you hit the roads this winter

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said being well-prepared for winter weather can help you stay focused on the most important task—the roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee has not seen much winter weather in 2022, but experts with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it's important to be prepared if or when winter weather comes.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi shared a list of some essential items you should have in your car if you're traveling during the winter season. That list includes:

An emergency or first-aid kit Blankets, gloves and a hat Water and snacks—ideally non-perishable items A cell phone charger A flashlight with extra fresh batteries Jumper cables Snow shovel and brush and an ice scraper

Making sure that your car is in top shape is another preparation step, according to Nagi.

"Sometimes we see folks that their cars are not in proper working condition. So when you do get some of that winter weather, then it gets tougher for them to get around," Nagi said.

Nagi said he wants to reassure people that TDOT is prepared for whatever winter weather may come. He said TDOT has 212 salt trucks and 99 brine trucks in our region alone. Aside from that, the department's snow and ice budget for the area is $9,758,702.

However, Nagi said none of that really makes a difference if you are not prepared ahead of time. He explained being well-prepared for winter weather can help you stay focused on the most important task—the roads.

"During winter weather, you have to make sure you are concentrating 100% on that task at hand—being behind the wheel," Nagi said. "Making sure that you are ready for whatever could end up happening in terms of the weather."