TDOT: Lane closures planned for East Emory Road starting Monday

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning on Monday, September 19, there will be lane closures on East Emory Road between Maynardville Highway and Tazewell Pike for resurfacing operations, according to TDOT.

The lane closure will occur daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will not take place on Saturday, September 24, as there is a home Tennessee Football game that day, according to the release.

Motorists traveling on State Route 131 in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

All work is expected to be completed on or before Saturday, October 1, TDOT said.