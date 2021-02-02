TDOT looking for input on extending Pellissippi Parkway out to Lamar Alexander Highway

TDOT is hosting a public virtual design meeting until April 29 to gather feedback on the proposed project.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is looking for feedback on a proposed 4.4-mile extension of the Pellissippi Parkway that would connect it to Lamar Alexander Highway.

The parkway currently ends at the Old Knoxville Highway. TDOT said the extension would help solve some deficiencies with the roadway, including alleviating traffic along Alcoa Highway at the airport and providing easier road access to the east sides of Alcoa and Maryville.

