KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas will be extra special this year for one East Tennessee family!

Army PFC Zack McCrary has been serving our country in South Korea. His dad, Jerry, hadn't seen him in nearly two years.

Jerry works as a mechanic at TDOT's Region 1 offices in Knoxville, and on Friday, his co-workers helped bring him a holiday surprise.

TDOT shared the sweet reunion video on Twitter:

The solider slipped into the garage, lying down in the backseat of a car. When his dad finally saw him, they shared a long embrace and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Zach will now be stationed a lot closer to home, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

RELATED: Unboxed | NC military dad pulls off epic homecoming surprise at Camp Hanes

RELATED: East TN soldier surprises 7-year-old daughter at dance recital

RELATED: 'It was like a dream' | Jacksboro soldier returns home, meets baby for first time

RELATED: Soldier surprises kids at school with adorable homecoming

RELATED: Family, friends surprise soldier at airport

RELATED: Soldier gives his girlfriend surprise of a lifetime

RELATED: Soldier arrives in East TN surprising his father

RELATED: Knoxville soldier returns home to surprise son on Veterans Day